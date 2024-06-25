658,416 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 658,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

