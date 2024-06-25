8,807 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Acquired by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSFF opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.