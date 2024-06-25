888 (LON:888) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.96

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.96 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 81.20 ($1.03). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 733,225 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on 888. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 888
888 Price Performance
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 888
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.