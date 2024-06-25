95,170 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

