95,170 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bristol-Myers Squibb
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.