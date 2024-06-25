98,363 Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 3.86% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

BINC opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

