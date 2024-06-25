Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Insider Acquires £14,897.76 in Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Dimond purchased 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.21) per share, with a total value of £14,897.76 ($18,898.59).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,511.76 ($19.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 17.69. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,126 ($14.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,554.64 ($19.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,295.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,478.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,386.23.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.