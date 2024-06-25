Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Insider Acquires £14,897.76 in Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Dimond purchased 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.21) per share, with a total value of £14,897.76 ($18,898.59).
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,511.76 ($19.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 17.69. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,126 ($14.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,554.64 ($19.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,295.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,478.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,386.23.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.