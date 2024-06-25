ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.35

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and traded as high as $33.41. ACNB shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 8,203 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ACNB. StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $284.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACNB Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ACNB by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

