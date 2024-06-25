ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO George Chamoun Sells 77,995 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,291.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,023,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, George Chamoun sold 131,480 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $2,316,677.60.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.55.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

