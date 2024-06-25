Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 265.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $5,892,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,210,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.