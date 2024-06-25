AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2,825.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

