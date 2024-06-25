AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

NYSE:C opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

