AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 526 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.