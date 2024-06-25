AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 7,253 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

