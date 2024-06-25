AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

