AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.62 on Monday. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 124,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 148,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,629. 18.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

