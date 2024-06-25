Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
