Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
