Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

TSE ASTL opened at C$9.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.20. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

