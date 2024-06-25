Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $272.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.52. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

