Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

PSX stock opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.43.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

