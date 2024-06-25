Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

TFC stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.