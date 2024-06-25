Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.