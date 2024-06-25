Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 94,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,209,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.