Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 2.1% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

