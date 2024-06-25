Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.64 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.4% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

