Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.