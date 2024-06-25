Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,125.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 259,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 247,782 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,157,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 201.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

