Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,393,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $369.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $378.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.26 and its 200-day moving average is $335.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.