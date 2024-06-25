Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.60 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 26.3% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.