Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VXUS opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

