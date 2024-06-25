Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.68.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.65. The firm has a market cap of $582.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.