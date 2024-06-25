Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.