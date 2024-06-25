Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,190,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.8% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

