Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,749 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of -472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

