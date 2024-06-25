Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

BATS SECT opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03.

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

