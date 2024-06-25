Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.88.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

