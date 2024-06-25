Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $400.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.53.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 34.5 %

ALNY stock opened at $222.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $231.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.