Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

ALNY stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.61. The stock had a trading volume of 515,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,441. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $231.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.