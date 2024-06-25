Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $207.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 515,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 791,441 shares.The stock last traded at $229.61 and had previously closed at $222.90.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average is $162.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.