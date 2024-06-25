Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $207.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 515,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 791,441 shares.The stock last traded at $229.61 and had previously closed at $222.90.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY
Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average is $162.59.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Has the Summer Stock Market Rally Peaked?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Reddit Stock and the Rubberband Effect: A Case for Lower Prices
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What is a Value Trap? A Complete Overview
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.