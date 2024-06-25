Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju Sells 8,900 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.6 %

AMBA opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 121.0% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,689 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.