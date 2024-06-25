Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABEV. Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

