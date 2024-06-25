AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

AMC Networks Stock Down 5.8 %

AMCX opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957. Company insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 164.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

