AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
AMC Networks Stock Down 5.8 %
AMCX opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.97.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 164.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
