Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Holdings Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

