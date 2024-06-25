Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE AEE opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ameren by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after buying an additional 4,593,638 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Ameren by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 7,133.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,670,000 after buying an additional 947,011 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after buying an additional 802,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

