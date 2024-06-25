American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Raised by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 2.3% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

