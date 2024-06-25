American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as low as C$0.50. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 101,000 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
