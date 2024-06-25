American International Group Inc. Acquires 775 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

