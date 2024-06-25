American International Group Inc. Buys 7,503 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alkermes worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

ALKS opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

