American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

