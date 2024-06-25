American International Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Balchem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Balchem by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Balchem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCPC stock opened at $151.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.69.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

