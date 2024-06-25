American International Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

